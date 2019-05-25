Trump’s New Tariff Proposal May Make The PS5 and Next Xbox More Expensive

Recently, the Office of the United States Trade Representative and President Donald Trump proposed a new proposal that lists a ton of potential goods categories to hit with new, steep tariffs. More specifically, the proposal would drop tariffs of up to 25 percent on certain goods that are imported from China. Unfortunately for gamers, these tariffs could have an impact on the PlayStation 5‘s price, and may even make the console more expensive. One of the goods categories that would be impacted is “video game consoles and machines.” And if these tariffs go through — not only could the PS5 see an uptick in price, but the next Xbox, and any console where manufacturing happens in China.

If the tariffs go through, they could go into effect as early as the end of June. And while it remains to be seen whether they would cause the PS5 and next Xbox to be more expensive for consumers, it would certainly cost Microsoft and Sony more money, which you’d assume would be passed along to the consumer.

Most analysts agree the PS5 and next Xbox will cost anywhere from $399 to $499, but that was before video game consoles got roped into the ongoing trade war between the United States and China. Those could have been the intended prices, but they may soon no longer be feasible for the console manufacturers.

At the moment, it’s hard to predict what will happen, but one thing is for sure: if these new tariffs go through and are enforced, either the consumer or Sony and Microsoft are going to eat up the extra costs.

At the moment of publishing, while Sony has officially revealed the PS5, Microsoft hasn’t unveiled the next Xbox, but that is suspected to change at E3 next month. That said, there’s no word from either on when the next-gen systems will release, but most reports and industry speculation agree that the consoles won’t arrive until late 2020.

