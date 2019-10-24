PS5 Is Faster Than Xbox Scarlett, According to Sony

According to Sony Interactive Entertainment, the PS5 is the “world’s fastest console,” suggesting it will be more powerful than the Xbox Scarlett. The declaration comes way of a new Sony job application. More specifically, in a job listing for a Senior Cloud Engineering Manager, Sony mentions applicants will be “one of the leaders of an elite team that is super excited to launch the upcoming world’s fastest console (PS5) in 2020.” In the same application, Sony also claims it’s the best place to work, so maybe there isn’t anything to this, but it’s a pretty bold declaration to make in an official job listing, unless of course it’s factual.

Interestingly, the job application seems to have been modified since this snippet began to make the rounds. Literally, the whole line has just been yanked from the listing. But, as you will know, the Internet keeps a receipt of everything.

PS5 will be “the world’s fastest console” according to a new Sony job ad.https://t.co/XNm74R0yBC pic.twitter.com/2CBeNdaEgX — Hunter 🎮 (@NextGenPlayer) October 24, 2019

Now, it’s possible this was nothing more than PR-like speak or just an attempt to make the listing as compelling as possible to applicants. So, there may be nothing to this. In fact, Sony removing it from the listing suggests maybe it’s not actually confident the system is the fastest console in the world. Alas, unfortunately, all we can do is speculate.

That said, the idea that the PS5 is the fastest console in the world wouldn’t be very surprising, as developers and industry insiders have suggested this is the case in the past. For example, back in June former IGN journalist Colin Moriarty — who has a long and decorated history of reporting on PlayStation specifically — noted that he heard not only was the PS5 more powerful than Xbox Scarlett, but definitively more powerful.

Of course, there’s a good chance both consoles will be largely indistinguishable from each other. However, as you may know, the PS4 was slightly more powerful than the Xbox One at launch, so it’s possible Sony is looking to position the PS5 in a similar manner.

Of course, there's a good chance both consoles will be largely indistinguishable from each other. However, as you may know, the PS4 was slightly more powerful than the Xbox One at launch, so it's possible Sony is looking to position the PS5 in a similar manner.