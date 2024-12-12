Xbox Series X Exclusive Just Stealth Released on PS5

An Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S console exclusive just stealth released on PS5, however, this new release is less notable than some similar occurrences in the past as the game is not Xbox Game Studios game, nor a Bethesda game or an Activision-Blizzard game, both of which are under the Xbox umbrella. The game itself is notable though.

The new PS5 release actually debuted back in 2022, the year the likes of Elden Ring, God of War Ragnarok, A Plague Tale: Requiem, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Marvel Snap, Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Pentiment, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Vampire Survivors, Horizon Forbidden West, Stray, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Immortality, Gran Turismo 7, and more defined the year. It was also the year Arma Reforger hit early access, a year before its full release in 2023. Two years later, it is now out now on PS5 as well, available specifically on the PlayStation Store for $39.99. This is notably the first time the series has ever been on PS5.

“Arma Reforger introduces tactical, combined arms, military simulator gameplay to PlayStation,” reads an official pitch of the new PS5 release. “The unparalleled sandbox capabilities of the Arma Platform allow you to engage in immersive operations and create your own scenarios, opening an entirely new world of possibilities for the PlayStation community.”

The game’s official pitch continues: “Powered by the new Enfusion engine, Arma Reforger enlists you in the fight for two incredible islands, spanning a total of 61 km², in an authentic Cold War setting. Battle it out in the Conflict multiplayer game mode, or create your own scenarios in Game Master, a real-time editor where anything can happen.”

We knew Arma Reforger was coming to PS5, as this news had been shared at the time of the game’s announcement. Previously though, there was no word of a release date, making today’s shadow drop a surprise. This coming hour before The Game Awards, rather than at the show, suggests the Arma series will not be present at the industry showcase. This is just speculation though.

