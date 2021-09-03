PS5 and Xbox Series X Stock Receives More Bad News

✖

If you still haven't been able to track down a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X/S since both platforms launched late in 2020, a new report has come about indicating that stock might not be getting any better in the near future. In fact, if current trends continue as they have over the past year or so, shortages of both next-gen consoles might continue well into 2023.

News of these continued console shortages comes by way of a new report from Bloomberg. Speaking to the director of Toshiba, which is a Japanese company that creates chips that are used in video game console manufacturing, it was explained that said chips might continue to be hard to come by. In fact, Toshiba's director, Takeshi Kamebuchi, explained that "the supply of chips will remain very tight until at least September next year" and also added that "some customers not being fully served until 2023." So in short, both the PS5 and Xbox Series X might continue to see infrequent restocks for the better part of the coming year.

Despite these shortages, Kamebuchi went on to say that console manufacturers such as Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo are the ones that are in the most "severe" situations and are asking to be prioritized when it does come to chip availability. "Game console makers are among the customers making the strongest demands and I’m sincerely sorry for their frustration as none of them have a 100% satisfaction," Kamebuchi said. While Toshiba itself is clearly trying its best to get these chips into the hands of customers, there's only so much that it can do, especially given the current state of the world.

The silver lining of this whole situation is that Toshiba is said to be scaling up its production pipelines in the next few years, which means that shortage issues of this nature should become a thing of the past as we move forward. Still, in the near term, it might take some time before you begin seeing PS5 or Xbox Series X consoles appearing on store shelves at your local retail chains.

[H/T GamesRadar]