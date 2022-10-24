Massive PS5 Restocks Seemingly Coming to Walmart

It looks like there could soon be massive restocks of the PlayStation 5 appearing in Walmart stores. The PS5 as a whole is coming up on its second anniversary of release in early November. Despite this, Sony's current-gen gaming console has remained nearly impossible to get ahold of, especially for those that want to merely buy the platform directly at stores. And while it seems like the PS5 will continue to still be scarce as the holidays approach, one encouraging image has now come about that suggests better availability.

Shared to Reddit recently, one user posted a picture of a shelf full of PS5 consoles at a local Walmart. As a whole, over 10 PS5s were available to buy at this specific location. And while the appearance of a video game console on a Walmart shelf wouldn't normally be noteworthy, this is one of the first instances in which this has been seen since the arrival of the PS5. In response, many other Reddit users expressed both shock and excitement to see that PS5 stock seems to be improving.

Obviously, it's worth stressing that this is just a one-off image, so it's hard to know if this same PS5 availability will be seen at all Walmart stores. Still, based on what we've heard over the past month, it sounds like Sony has really been able to beef up its stock of the PS5 lately. Not only is the Japanese tech company preparing for the holiday rush, but it's also looking to boost its PS5 stock in time for the release of God of War Ragnarok. With this in mind, the PS5 could become easier to buy than ever before, which is something that would surely make a number of potential customers quite happy.

Are you still on the hunt to buy a PS5 for yourself? And if so, have you been able to find any PlayStation 5 consoles at your own local stores?