New PS5 Exclusive Horror Game in Development at PlayStation

A new horror game that will likely be exclusive to PlayStation 5 consoles is in the works at one of Sony's first-party studios. In late 2021, Sony announced that it had purchased Firesprite, which is a UK-based video game developer. Previously, Firesprite had collaborated with Sony on a handful of different PlayStation titles which included The Playroom, Run Sackboy Run, and others. And while Firesprite has already been confirmed to be working on the new Horizon game for PlayStation VR2, the studio also seems to be developing a horror title.

Spotted in a new job listing on Firesprite's website, the studio revealed that it's looking to hire new staff members in the pursuit of creating a horror game of some sort. "We are looking for a Narrative Director to join our development team for a AAA narrative driven horror-adventure game in Unreal 5," said the job listing in question. "The Narrative Director is responsible for the project storytelling, helping establish & consider the game's universe and lore, with responsibility for the quality implementation of narrative content for project milestones and ultimately the game's release."

Considering that Firesprite is only just now looking to hire a Narrative Director for this horror project, it seems to suggest that this PS5 game could be in the very early stages of development. As such, this seems like a title that we might not see formally announced for a couple more years.

When taking into account the development of this new horror title, it sounds like Firesprite could have a whole lot on its plate. Not only is the studio also assisting Guerrilla Games with Horizon Call of the Mountain for PS VR2, but other reports from earlier in 2022 have also claimed that Firesprite has also been tapped to create a new game in the Twisted Metal series for PS5. Even though Firesprite is a new team within PlayStation Studios, it definitely seems like Sony is entrusting a lot of work to the developer at the moment.

