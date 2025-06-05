Major 2026 PS5 Game Gets New Playable Demo (But Not For Long)

A huge PS5 game that is set to release in 2026 now has a playable demo that’s available for free on the PlayStation Store. During today’s PlayStation State of Play for June 2025, Sony announced a number of new PS5 games that are set to release throughout the rest of this year. Beyond 2025, though, Sony also happened to unveil a handful of games bound for 2026 from publishers like Capcom, Marvel Games, and IO Interactive, to name a few. For those who don’t want to wait to see more of this 2026 PS5 lineup, though, one of the games that was revealed can be downloaded and experienced immediately.

Unveiled for the first time, developer Team Ninja shared today that it is developing Nioh 3. This action sequel is set to launch early next year and will come to both PS5 and PC platforms. Details on the game are still somewhat sparse, but Nioh 3 will look to expand on the combat stylings of Nioh and Nioh 2, notably by letting players swap between Ninja and Samurai combat styles. It will also incorporate a new “Deflect” mechanic, which seems reminiscent of those found in games like Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice.

“Nioh 3 tells the tale of a young warrior poised to become the next Shogun inside Japan’s historically turbulent Sengoku period,” says the description courtesy of Team Ninja. “The game is set in an open field, in which players can freely explore, while enjoying the unique tension that accompanies all Nioh titles. Face formidable encounters with monstrous yokai, explore villages where suspicious beings lurk, take on the daunting challenges of The Crucible, and enjoy the thrilling, hostile new environments while fighting to survive the cursed kingdom!”

The best part of Nioh 3’s announcement is that a demo for the title is available right now. Available exclusively on PlayStation 5, this Nioh 3 demo should offer a brief tease of what the full game will entail. Strangely, the demo won’t be available in perpetuity as Team Ninja is set to take it off the PS Store later this month on June 18th. As such, those who want to give it a shot will have to act quickly. And for those who complete it, a unique helmet will then become unlockable in the full version of Nioh 3 when it arrives.

For now, Nioh 3 remains without a firm release date, but we’ll likely hear more on this front soon enough. Assuming that this new sequel is anything like its predecessors, it will likely be incredibly difficult, so prepare for a huge challenge if you decide to give this trial of Nioh 3 a go.