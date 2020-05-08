This PS5 Exclusive Will Be "Revealed Soon" Says Insider

✖

PlayStation is reportedly going to reveal a new PS5 exclusive soon. The report comes way of reliable industry insider and leaker, Dusk Golem, who relays word that the heavily rumored Silent Hill reboot is "apparently" going to be "revealed soon." Unfortunately, the insider doesn't divulge any further details, but this tidbit does line up with another new report about the PS5. More specifically, a new report about when Sony will reveal the PS5 console.

According to Bloomberg journalist Jason Schreier, the long-awaited PS5 reveal event may take place sometime between early and mid-June. And this lines up with Games Beat journalist Jeff Grub said last month, which was that the console would be revealed on June 4.

Of course, with the coronavirus pandemic still looming and still disrupting every facet of life, nothing is set in stone at this point. In fact, if it weren't for the coronavirus pandemic, we would be getting the PS5 reveal this month, or at least that's what I've heard through the grapevine here and there.

That said, it's safe to assume the PS5 and Silent Hill reboot reveals are one and the same. In other words, this new Silent Hill game -- if it's real -- will be revealed sometime next month alongside the PS5, assuming the alleged window for the event is also true.

For those out of the loop: rumors of a Silent Hill reboot have been percolating for a while, however, they didn't really start to amp until earlier this year. According to these rumors, which come from a variety of sources, this new Silent Hill game will reboot the series and is being made by key creatives on the original game under the SIE Japan umbrella. It's reportedly still in the early stages of development, but apparently it's ready to be revealed.

As always, all of this should be taken with a grain of salt. Everything here is unofficial and subject to change. However, it's worth remembering that every source here has proven reliable in the past.

At the moment of publishing, Sony Interactive Entertainment has not commented on this latest leak, and it likely won't.

For more news, rumors, and leaks on the PS5 -- which is scheduled to release sometime this holiday season -- click here.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.