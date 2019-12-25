PlayStation Teases Its PS5 Games Lineup

Everyone can agree this generation that PlayStation absolutely killed it with its PS4 exclusives. And thus perhaps it should come as no surprise that Sony Interactive Entertainment has no intentions on messing with the formula too much on PS5. And it shouldn’t. This generation may be Sony’s best generation in terms of first-party output. Without it, there would be an utter shortage of big-budget, narrative-driven, single-player spectacles on the PS4. Between games like God of War, Marvel’s Spider-Man, and Horizon: Zero Dawn, Sony has already delivered some of the best games of the generation, and it still hasn’t even released The Last of Us Part II or Ghost of Tsushima yet.

That said, according to the newly appointed boss of Sony Worldwide Studios, Hermen Hulst — who used to lead the charge at Guerrilla Games — Sony’s approach to first-party development isn’t changing with the PS5. So, if you’re fan of Sony’s output this generation, it sounds like a PS5 will be a must buy.

“We are very committed to the types of games we’ve been making at Worldwide Studios for the last decade: big, spectacular experiences with story and characters at the core,” said Hulst while speaking to Games Industry. “We will keep making these games, because we love to make them. And as a brand we are eager to branch out and start including and curating a new generation of developers, that create new and different experiences for a new generation of gamers.”

As you can see, Hulst also teases that PlayStation first-party is eager and ready to branch out, so while it sounds like it will rest on its laurels a little bit, they are also aware of what happens to complacency in this industry.

Unfortunately, we aren’t going to get a taste of PlayStation’s first-party output on PS5 for at least a few more months, however, rumors and Internet scuttlebutt suggests leading the charge with be a remake of Demon’s Souls, a reboot of SOCOM, and a new Gran Turismo.

The PlayStation 5 is set to release sometime holiday 2020. For more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on the console, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of it by clicking right here.