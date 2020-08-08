New PlayStation Report Teases "Shocking" PS5 News

✖

A new PlayStation report has surfaced online, teasing "shocking" PS5 news, or more specifically some "shocking" PS5 games. At the moment of publishing, Sony and its partners have already announced a plethora of big PS5 games, including Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Resident Evil 8, Far Cry 6, Demon's Souls Remake, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, and most importantly, Bugsnax. That said, there are still plenty more PS5 games to announce, and some, or at least some of the deals surrounding them, will apparently leave the Internet in a state of shock.

According to Imran Khan -- former Game Informer staffer and current Kinda Funny host -- Sony has a lot of exclusive deals lined up for the PS5, including for some very big games, many of which would normally be considered multi-platform. Khan doesn't divulge any specifics but teases people will be shocked when they are revealed.

“There are things you will be shocked to find out that Sony is moneyhatting... that they are locking up for timed exclusivity, like... 'wow, that is a game you are choosing?' Not because it’s bad, because it’s huge," said Khan. "I am interested to see where this conversation is going to be in a couple of months because there are games that are widely accepted as multi-platform that Sony is locking up for a little while."

Of course, the reaction to locking games behind exclusivity and timed exclusivity will be a negative one, but it could prove to be a huge selling point between the two consoles. The PS5 is likely to have the better exclusives, and if it's getting exclusive third-party deals on top of that the Xbox Series X may be in trouble.

That said, take everything here with a grain of salt. While Khan has been reliable in the past, nothing here is official information. Further, even if it's all 100 percent accurate, and not hyperbolic, it's also subject to change.

The PlayStation 5 is set to release worldwide later this year. For more coverage -- including recent news, rumors, and leaks -- click here or continue to the relevant links below:

