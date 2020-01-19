PS5 Will Reportedly Have Many More Launch Exclusives Than Xbox Series X

The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X are both set to release later this year, sometime during the holiday season. And at the moment of publishing, not only do we not know a precise release date for either console, we don’t know how much either will cost, what features they will be packing, nor what games will launch alongside them. That said, according to a new report, the PS5 will not just have more exclusives than Xbox Series X at launch, but many more.

The report comes way of Kotaku’s Jason Schreier, one of the industry’s most trusted sources. Speaking during a new episode of Splitscreen, the scoop-master noted that he’s already heard about some of the PS5’s launch titles, as well as some of the games that will be available at the launch of both consoles, such as the new Assassin’s Creed, which will be Vikings themed.

“I’ve heard some of the PS5 launch titles”, said Schreier. “I won’t say them yet as I probably will want to some kind of report on that stuff for the future, but those will be on PS5 only.”

Schreier continued, talking about exclusives on Xbox Series X:

“I haven’t heard anything about Xbox first-party games, but I’m sure their stuff is going to be as usual on as much stuff as possible. Actually they already said that Halo Infinite is going to be cross-gen. So, Microsoft I’m sure will be a lot less about exclusives.”

As you may know, in terms of Xbox Series X-only exclusives, Microsoft won’t have any until late 2021. Not only will all of their games be releasing on PC during this time, but Xbox One as well.

“As our content comes out over the next year, two years, all of our games, sort of like PC, will play up and down that family of devices”, said Xbox Game Studios head Matt Booty while speaking MCV. “We want to make sure that if someone invests in Xbox between now and [Series X] that they feel that they made a good investment and that we’re committed to them with content.”

PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X are set to release sometime later this year.

