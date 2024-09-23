PlayStation Users Can Pay $10,000 For Someone to "Attempt to Buy" PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary Edition

Last week, Sony announced the PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection, which included a wide range of limited-quantity, limited-edition PS5 consoles and accessories featuring designs that evoke the design of original PlayStation console, the PS1. The premium item in this collection is the PlayStation 5 Pro Console – 30th Anniversary Limited Edition Bundle, which features a PS5 Pro with this PS1 style. It will be released on November 21 and be limited to 12,300 units.

Sony has not officially revealed a price-point for the special PS5 Pro, nor any of the other products in the PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection line. This weekend prices did leak, but only for some of the products in the PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection. The PS5 Pro bundle was not included in these leaked items. Whatever the case, whatever the cost, it is going to be next to impossible to buy this limited edition PS5 Pro due to it being limited to 12,300 units, some of which will no doubt be given away to free to press and influencers.

With normal demand for the PS5 Pro, PlayStation nostalgics, and scalpers we expect this limited-edition to PS5 Pro to sell out instantly, within a minute. This probably means server crashes, website glitches, and lots of angry PlayStation fans. To this end, one opportunistic eBay user pushed a listing offering to "attempt to buy" one of these consoles. For this service, which comes with no guarantee, all you need to do is fork over $10,000.

Pretty quickly, the listing was taken down, likely due to eBay's strict policy on early sales. Whatever the case, it could be a tease of the dark times ahead, where scalpers gobble up stock and sell in the aftermarket at exorbitant prices. The mark up is unlikely to be $10,000, but we wouldn't be surprised to see it at least 5x the normal price, as even the regular PS5 was demanding 2x the price in the aftermarket when it was initially released and very hard to obtain.

(Photo: eBay via MP1st)

Pre-orders for the PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection are set to go live on September 26 via PlayStation Direct and participating retailers where PlayStation Direct is not available. Exact timing has yet to be revealed.

