PS5 30th Anniversary Prices Leak Ahead of Release

The prices of some of PlayStation's upcoming 30th Anniversary items have leaked ahead of launch. Later this week on September 26th, Sony will be putting up a PS5, PS5 Pro, DualSense, DualSense Edge, and PlayStation Portal that are all modeled after the look of the original PlayStation console. While extensive details on each item have already been disclosed, Sony has until now remained dodgy on the price of each. Now, ahead of this pre-order date, a new report has given us a better idea of what to expect.

According to Dealabs, prices for the base PS5 console and the accompanying DualSense controller have now been unveiled. The standard PS5 Slim 30th Anniversary console bundle is said to retail for $499.99. This represents about a $50 price increase from the base version of the PS5 Digital Edition that is available now. As for the DualSense 30th Anniversary controller, this is said to be sold for $79.99. Even though this controller will be much more limited, Sony isn't hiking its price in turn and is selling it for the standard value of most DualSense controllers.

The biggest question when it comes to price remains the PS5 Pro that Sony is selling. Unlike other items in this collection, the PS5 Pro is only being sold in a bundle that includes the console, a DualSense Edge controller, and a DualSense charging station. All of these accessories on their own would retail for over $900, but this bundle will also be very limited with only 12,300 in total being manufactured. As a result, some PlayStation fans believe that this PS5 Pro bundle could be sold for over $1,000, at a minimum.

As for the DualSense Edge and PlayStation Portal, there's reason to believe that they might not retail for more than the standard versions of each that Sony is currently selling. Since the 30th Anniversary DualSense is being sold for the same amount as normal DualSense controllers, this means that the DualSense Edge and PS Portal could both retail for $199.99. This isn't guaranteed just yet, but we should know more for certain soon.

Outside of the release of all of this 30th Anniversary PS5 gear, Sony may have even more major news planned for this week. A new State of Play event is claimed to be transpiring on Tuesday, September 24th. This will then be followed by an appearance of PlayStation at Tokyo Game Show 2024 to end the week. Be sure to stay tuned to ComicBook in the days ahead as we'll have a lot to share with you over that time.