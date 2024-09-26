PlayStation Fans Slam PS5 Pro Pre-Order Mess at PlayStation Direct: "Absolute Joke"

PS5 Pro pre-orders went live for the first time ever today on PlayStation Direct alongside pre-orders for the PS5 30th Anniversary Collection, which most notably includes a $1,000 PS5 Pro bundle complete with the nostalgic PS1-inspired design. Whether buying the standard PS5 Pro or one of the special edition 30th Anniversary consoles, PlayStation fans were all funneled to PlayStation Direct. Until October 10, this is the only place to pre-order not just the standard PS5 Pro, but the 30th Anniversary PS5 Pro bundle and 30th Anniversary PS5. As a result, thousands and thousands of PlayStation fans were placed in one massive waiting room with fellow consumers and scalpers alike, all in hope they would be put near the front of the line. As you would expect, it was a mess.

Placement in the waiting room was not only random, but it would constantly fluctuate. One minute the PlayStation Direct waiting room would tell PlayStation fans their estimated wait was one hour, then it would change to 20 minutes, then to 45 minutes, and then to two hours. Sometimes placement was even inexplicably "paused." Suffice to say, the PlayStation Direct waiting room was very glitchy, on top of being entirely random.

Those lucky enough to escape the waiting room then found cart issues and in many cases, items already out of stock. The PlayStation 5 Pro Console – 30th Anniversary Limited Edition BundIe was the quickest to sell out despite its $1,000 price point. This is no doubt though because stock is limited to just 12,300 units. As a result, the special PS5 Pro is going to be near impossible to buy and will cost a fortune in the reseller market. Of course, PlayStation could produce more units in the future, but it has not suggested this is in the plans.

While pre-orders for the PS5 Pro and various 30th Anniversary consoles being limited to PlayStation Direct helped contained the mess, it meant those who got a bad placement in the waiting room never had a chance. Of course, not every product sold out quickly, in fact some products remains available, but the main allure, the PlayStation 5 Pro Console – 30th Anniversary Limited Edition BundIe did sell out very quickly. One PlayStation fan called the whole process an "absolute f****g joke."

Been on PS Direct for an hour already and see this – it's over. pic.twitter.com/6uCrLJmwhG — ًBrenk ª (@__brenk) September 26, 2024

Good ol PS Direct. Been signed in since 7:30am, then I get booted and placed in this 🙃 #PS5Pro #PS5ProCountdown pic.twitter.com/Otc9IugYoj — Grayson Garrett Art (@graygarrettart) September 26, 2024

@PlayStation could've easily made 12,300,000 30th anniversary Pro bundles, and this crap wouldn't be happening, but the way it's handled AGAIN just like when the base PS5 absolute ASS!!! Y'all gave scalpers the green light, jackasses pic.twitter.com/tbTkJoVfRS — 🧋Sweet T🧋 (@DanielSON8721) September 26, 2024

As you would expect, scalpers have already gone live with listings for the PlayStation 5 Pro Console – 30th Anniversary Limited Edition BundIe. So far, the cheapest of these bundles have been double or triple the price. Naturally, these prices will only get more expensive over time, adding even more pain to PlayStation fans.

