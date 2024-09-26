PS5 Pro Pre-Orders Live on PlayStation Direct

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The PS5 Pro is available to pre-order via PlayStation Direct alongside the PS5 30th Anniversary Collection. The new Sony console won't release until November 7, but ahead of that PlayStation has made the premium console available to pre-order for the very first time. How many additional waves of pre-orders there will be between now and November 7 is unknown because it is unclear how much stock PlayStation has.

It remains to be seen how competitive pre-orders will be. The PS5 was infamously difficult to buy not just before release, but at release, and for a solid two years after this due to low supply in the face of high demand. The $700 price point of the console may hinder demand, but demand is always the highest at the first available pre-order. As a result, stock may move very fast, but this may improve with future restocks.

Right now the PS5 Pro is only available to pre-order on PlayStation Direct in the United States. And this will be the case until October 10. Then, the console will become available via GameStop, Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy, and other participating retailers, but until then it is exclusive to PlayStation Direct. It is unclear why Sony has done this other than to funnel more customers directly to it, where it doesn't have to share a cut with a retailer. It could also be a matter of containing any potential pre-order fiasco to just one site where it can control the environment, and not have messes everywhere featuring website crashes and scalpers gobbling everything up.

In addition to the standard PS5 Pro, the PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection is also available to pre-order today, also via PlayStation Direct. This includes a PlayStation 30th Anniversary PS5 Pro, however, to get the 30th Anniversary Edition PS5 Pro PlayStation fans have to buy a bundle that includes other items, which in turn raises the price substantially. More specifically, it raises the price to $999.99. There is no option to buy this version of the console as a standalone item. The 30th Anniversary Edition PS5 is available to pre-order as a standalone item, but not the 30th Anniversary Edition PS5 Pro, which is also limited to just 12,300 units.

