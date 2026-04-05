One of the Best PS5 Games Finally Fixed on PS5 Pro

One of the best PS5 games is finally fixed on PS5 Pro after having some noticeable issues on the premium console, despite the game in question being PS5 Pro Enhanced. In other words, its developer went the extra mile to support the Sony console, something most games do not do, including sometimes Sony games themselves. That said, the support wasn’t perfect, but thanks to a recent update to the game, it is now much improved.

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More specifically, since the release of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 back on February 4, 2025, the open-world RPG from Warhorse Studios has had some HDR issues on the PS5 Pro. And for almost a year, this remained unresolved, but now multiple PS5 Pro users are reporting this has been fixed, including over on the PS5 Pro Reddit page.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Looks Better Than Ever on PS5 Pro

The recent PSSR 2.0 update to PS5 Pro already made KCD2 look better on PS5 Pro than it previously did, but now that the HDR is seemingly improved as well, the game looks quite good on the Sony luxury console.

“Not much to this post besides a couple of photos, I had problems with HDR a while back, seems good now,” reads the post below. “Damn you. Gonna make me pop KCD2 back in since I finished this all on PSSR1,” adds another comment.

With the HDR improvement, the only issue PS5 Pro users are still reporting is that spatial audio doesn’t work as intended. This isn’t just a problem for PS5 Pro users, though, but PS5 users as well. To this end, the PS5 Pro is the best place to play the game when it comes to console, by most measurements, but the audio is better on Xbox Series X, where this is not an issue.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2’s HDR implementation isn’t incredible to begin with, so don’t expect the game to be transformed by this fix, but PS5 Pro users were quick to notice the appreciable improvement.

For those curious, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is currently 50% off on the PlayStation Store, which means rather than being priced at $70, it is now available, until April 9, for just $34.99. This is a new low price for the open-world RPG on the PS Store.

All of that said, and as always, hit the comment section with your thoughts. There is also the option of heading over to the ComicBook Forum and joining the discourse over there.