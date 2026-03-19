One of the Best PS5 Games Just Got a Massive Upgrade, But Not for PS5 Pro Users

One of the best PS5 exclusive games just got a massive upgrade that you would expect would be on PS5 Pro, but isn’t. Sony’s support of the PS5 Pro since its release has been a mixed bag. On one hand, PS5 Pro PSS2 2.0 has just released, and it’s a game-changer for games that support it. The problem so far is that the overwhelming majority of PS5 games don’t support it. The bigger problem for the PS5 Pro, though, has been that the majority of major games releasing any given month do not fully support the machine with enhancements. This includes some of Sony’s own games. Suffice to say, PS5 Pro users have every right to be frustrated with Sony, and now they have another reason.

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As Twisted Voxel notes, Death Stranding 2: On the Beach sheds its PS5 exclusivity today and comes to PC. And it is coming to PC with some substantial visual upgrades in the form of ray-traced reflections and ray-traced ambient occlusion, both of which make the visually stunning game look even better. The PS5 Pro version has not received these upgrades, and there is no word of this changing. In fact, the game on PS5 Pro doesn’t even have PSSR upscaling, so it’s vastly behind in comparison. Of course, it would be one thing if these visual upgrades were not possible on the PS5 Pro, but previous games have proven they are. So, what gives?

What’s Going On With Sony’s Support of the PS5 Pro?

When the first Death Stranding game came to PC, the PC port was handled by 505 Games. This is not the case with the second game. The sequel is being published by Sony on PC. So, why is Sony supporting the PC version of the game better than the PS5 Pro version? It’s confusing until you realize that on the software side of things, Sony’s support of the PS5 Pro has been awful. To this end, two of the three games it has released so far this year do not have any PS5 Pro enhancements at all, let alone meaningful ones. These games are God of War Sons of Sparta and MLB The Show 26. Meanwhile, the one game that does is Marathon, but its enhancements are very underwhelming.

If the PC version of Death Stranding 2 didn’t exist, the lack of ray-tracing upgrades in the game on PS5 Pro wouldn’t be noteworthy, but that reality doesn’t exist. Death Stranding 2, so far, has been a great advertisement for the base PS5 and now the PC, but never once has it been a great advertisement for the PS5 Pro.

If you have deja vu, it’s because this exact thing happened with the PS4 Pro, though the PS5 Pro’s shortcomings are more noticeable in comparison. Sony talked a big talk with the PS4 Pro, but then sidelined it as a niche machine. The PS5 Pro has not been very different.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.