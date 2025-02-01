PlayStation Store Leaks Major PS5 Pro Game

The PlayStation Store has leaked a major PS5 Pro Enhanced game. Since the release of the PS5 Pro on November 7, one of the big talking points remains the premium $700 price point and whether the console is worth it. And many of the conversations so far have suggested the Sony console is not worth paying $300 extra for. This sentiment is driven by various technical issues with the console, but also the lack of PS5 Pro Enhanced games. Thankfully, Sony has been slowly but surely addressing both the former and latter. To this end, one of 2025’s biggest releases has just been confirmed by the PlayStation Store to be a PS5 Pro Enhanced game.

The PS5 game in question is set to release in March. Whether it is the biggest release of March is debatable because also releasing in March is both MLB The Show 25 and Assassin’s Creed Shadows. It will release before both of these games though as it is out in early March or, more specifically, on March 6.

For those that have not connected the dots yet, the mystery PS5 game is Split Fiction, the junior release from Hazelight Studios. It follows 2018’s A Way Out and 2021’s It Takes Two, the latter of which notably won Game of the Year at The Game Awards that year. In other words, this is the next release from a studio who won GOTY last time out. Suffice to say, there is a ton of anticipation for the release. Whether it will manage to sell over 20 million copies like It Takes Two, remains to be seen, but the potential is certainly there.

While the PlayStation Store has confirmed the PS5 game will be PS5 Pro Enhanced when it releases in March, there is currently no word of what these upgrades will be and how extensive they will be. So far, many of the PS5 Pro enhancements have been underwhelming, which has no doubt contributed to the early stagnation of the console.

