PS5 and PS4 Consoles Get New Updates

Both PlayStation 4 and the PlayStation 5 family of consoles got updates this week on July 20th, Sony announced. These updates will on occasion add new features to the consoles such as the one from earlier in the year that added Discord integration to the PS5, but for the most part, these updates are typically just nondescript ones that improve things behind the scenes. As PlayStation fans might've guessed if they've been around for an update or two, that's exactly what these PS5 and PS4 updates did this time -- mostly nothing that's visible.

The patch notes for both the PS4 and PS5 updates repeat Sony's most famous line when it comes to these software updates: "This system software update improves system performance." That's what it says for the PS5 patch notes, and that's what it says for the PS4 ones.

The last big update that the PS4 consoles got was back in March, but even that one didn't really add much since PS4 updates typically only include small quality of life changes now or changes dealing with settings that keep the console usable and convenient for those still using them. The most recent update of significance for the PS5, however, was the one back in March that added Discord support to the console so that Discord users could finally join in with their PC and mobile friends without some elaborate workaround to make the app work. That same update contained plenty of other improvements and changes beyond that, but again, those sorts of updates are typically only reserved for the PS5 and not for the PS4 nowadays.

New games are something that we're slowly starting to see PS5 users get instead of PS4 owners, too, with one of those new, highly anticipated games scheduled to share some new info very soon. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is set to make an appearance this week during San Diego Comic-Con. From 2:30-3:30 p.m. PT on Thursday, the Marvel's Spider-Man 2 team will be talking about the game with a specific focus put on Venom and the symbiotic relationship the Venom suit has with its wearers. We've already seen another look at Venom as of this week, so it remains to be seen what else will be shown off during the panel.