Resident Evil 8 Fans Are Hyped For PS5 Trailer Reveal

Sony revealed several new projects during the PS5 event, but you knew Capcom was going to have something to show before the event was over and that they certainly did. The studio showed off the next true iteration of the franchise with Resident Evil Village. The new game seems to be in line with recent rumors, which said it would have Resident Evil 4 influences aplenty, Chris Redfield, and a werewolf, and all of that did present itself in the first footage. The game also embraced the same first-person style of Resident Evil 7, and fans definitely had reactions to share online, which you can check out starting on the next slide!

While the first-person perspective is back, the game changes things up regarding the environment you explore, as instead of the cramped Baker house you will be outside in nature quite a bit more, walking through the eerie quiet of the snow-covered trees and towns.

The PlayStation Blog also released a bit more plot details on the game which you can find below.

"Taking place a few years after the events of Resident Evil 7 biohazard, in which protagonist Ethan Winters traveled to Louisiana to search for his missing wife, Mia, Resident Evil Village sees the reunited Mia and Ethan living happily together and putting their shared nightmares of the Baker’s plantation house behind them.

Finally able to move on from those horrifying events, Ethan’s world suddenly comes crashing down once again when Chris Redfield, an unexpected yet familiar face makes an appearance, setting off a chain of events that sees a distraught Ethan seeking answers to Chris’s shocking actions… and ultimately finding him in a mysterious village."

Resident Evil Village is coming to PS5, and at the moment no release date has been released.