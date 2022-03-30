Huge PS5 Restock at Amazon Leaves Customers Furious

A substantial new restock of the PlayStation 5 took place at Amazon today. This restock was one that customers were told about ahead of time and specifically involved the Digital Edition of the PS5. And while the PS5 itself has been available for nearly 18 months at this point in time, that hasn’t prevented Sony’s latest console from being any less difficult to acquire.
Not long after today’s PS5 restock at Amazon kicked off, social media began to fill up with impressions from customers who were trying to secure the hardware for themselves. Sadly, despite Amazon having so many PS5 consoles to sell in this restock, the purchasing process for many still resulted in a complete mess. A number of customers reported that Amazon’s landing page for the PS5 quickly crashed once the restock, which led to them being unable to add the console to their cart.
Perhaps the worst thing that happened to a number of people, though, is that Amazon was removing the PS5 from the carts of those who were able to add it. This error seemingly transpired because so many people were trying to buy the PS5 at once. Still, a vast number of customers were furious that the PS5 was vanishing from their carts even after they had thought that they were nearing the end of the buying process.
And if you’d like to see how this PS5 restock at Amazon went down for a number of customers today, keep reading on down below to see some of the reactions.