PS5 Restock at Target Turns Out Great For Many

A new restock of the PlayStation 5 took place at Target this week to kick off 2022. This restock was one that we previously knew was coming, and based on the stock numbers that had been floated, it seemed likely that this could be a great chance for many customers to finally get a PS5. Fortunately, those expectations panned out for quite a few people, with this latest PS5 sale going much better than expected.

According to numerous impressions on social media from customers who took part in this recent PS5 restock at Target, the purchasing process went pretty smoothly overall. Many purchasers reported that they were able to quickly go to the Target website when this restock began and could complete their sale without many issues. Those sales then led to some being able to pick up their PS5 in-store at their own local Target over the course of the past day.

Obviously, this exact situation wasn’t one that happened for everyone, and a vast number of people were left feeling hopeless once again that they couldn’t acquire the PS5. Still, this restock at Target seems to have been stronger than many others we’ve seen in recent months, which bodes well for 2022.

Were you able to snag a PS5 for yourself in this new restock?

Also, keep reading on if you would like to see the experiences that some customers had with this new PS5 restock.

