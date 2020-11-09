PlayStation Shares PS5 Ultimate FAQ

✖

Now that the launch of the PlayStation 5 is almost here, PlayStation has released a final "Ultimate FAQ" about the upcoming next-gen console in hopes of answering any and all outstanding questions about the PS5. While PlayStation has absolutely detailed many of these bits of information before, it has sometimes been in piecemeal chunks spread out across its support system. So to have one, single destination for all of this is extremely handy.

The FAQ covers everything from the console's innards, dimensions, performance differences, and more. It even goes so far as to note that no, Blu-ray discs cannot be used with the PS5 Digital Edition because, again, it does not have a disc drive. One of the more notable bits in the FAQ indicates that while PS5 games cannot currently be stored on a USB drive, "[e]xplorations for allowing players to store (but not play) PS5 games on a USB drive in a future update are underway." You can check out the full FAQ below:

In case you missed it, reviews for the PS5 are already live -- including our own review of the next-gen console. The short version is: if you have the cash and want your video games to load faster than ever and look better than ever, the PS5 is a smart addition to your household. It also helps that it's launching with Miles Morales and Demon's Souls.

The PlayStation 5 is set to release on November 12th in the United States and November 19th globally, with the version containing a disc drive running $499 while the all-digital console will cost $399. Pre-orders for the PlayStation 5 are... live-ish now, if you can find one. You can check out all of our previous coverage of PlayStation here.

What do you think of what we have seen of the PlayStation 5 so far? Are you excited for the launch later this week?