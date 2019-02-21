PS5 Will Continue to Support VR, Says PSVR Dev

There has been a lot of talk about the next generation, both rumors and official discussion by both Microsoft and Sony. Whatever lies ahead for the future generation of gaming, we know that the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Scarlett are on their way, we just don’t know when. What we do know is few and far between, but VR talk continues as one dev weighs in on where Sony‘s priorities lie.

Tessara Studios is no stranger to VR, they’ve even given us the PlayStation VR title Intruders: Hide and Seek. The studio’s own Pablo Lafora recently sat down with the folks over at GamingBolt to talk about what lies ahead and how Sony will continue to honor the VR and AR markets.

“PSVR is an add-on and PS Move is 9 years old already. It worked great and it doesn’t seem like they had it planned from the beginning. Sony knows VR/AR is the future, so I think VR will have a much more important role in PS5,” Lafora told GamingBolt. “We think the console has been designed with VR in mind from the very beginning, so it probably won’t be an add-on anymore, though that doesn’t mean it’s going to be a VR gadget exclusively. So yes, VR will be very important in PS5.”

According to him, VR and AR are “the future” and Sony is well aware of that continued trend. Though this is obviously not an official confirmation from the company itself, it is interesting to hear the projections from those devs that are already familiar with Sony’s VR practice.

From everything we’ve heard so far about what’s supposedly on the way – including a focus on VR and backwards compatibility – it’s hard not to get excited about what’s next on the horizon for both Microsoft and Sony.

We still don’t have any concrete release window for the PlayStation 5 or the next Xbox, though an official reveal is heavily expected to take place next year.

