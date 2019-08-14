Grand Theft Auto Makers Tease Photorealistic PS5 and Xbox Scarlett Graphics

The PS5 and Xbox Scarlett are already in the hands of many developers, meaning studios are starting to see what the systems are capable of. At the moment, while we have general benchmarks for the PS5 and Xbox Scarlett, it’s unclear just how powerful they will be. That said, it sounds like they could be powerful enough to boast uncanny and photorealistic graphics. Speaking to CNBC, Take-Two’s Strauss Zelnick — the CEO in charge of Take-Two and its subsidiaries 2K and Rockstar Games — noted that the two systems may push video game graphics into the photorealistic realm, a realm the PS4 and Xbox One have inched pretty close to recently.

“We have a new console generation coming, and that’s going to allow us to do some things that we haven’t been able to do before creatively, and that’s exciting,” said Zelnick while speaking to CNBC’s Jim Cramer. “But as I’ve said before, we are going to reach a point where you won’t be able to tell the difference between what’s created in the computer and what’s real.”

Zelnick continued, noting that the aim of next console generation won’t be photorealistic graphics across the board. For example, it has plenty of series that opt for the stylized route like Borderlands and BioShock. However, it also has series like NBA 2K, Grand Theft Auto, and Red Dead Redemption, which do trek in realism, and which could “truly look live-action” via the power of the PS5 and Xbox Scarlett.

Of course, the sheer size of the worlds in Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption could mean photorealistic graphics may be impossible, at least without completely sacrificing performance, however, sports games, which already look nearly uncanny levels of realistic, could really and truly be photorealistic sometime next-gen.

At the moment, all we can do is wait and see, but if there’s someone who may know about the power of the next-generation of gaming, it’s Strauss Zelnick, a man who has earned Take-Two Interactive a massive fortune via some of the world’s most popular video game series.

