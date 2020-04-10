Another Game Confirmed for PS5 and Xbox Series X, And This One Might Surprise You

Another game has been confirmed for the PS5 and Xbox Series X. As you will know, we have a growing list of confirmed PS5 games, and an equally growing list of confirmed Xbox Series X games. That said, while both of these lists have been growing the past few weeks, it doesn’t change the fact that most games currently in development for the pair of consoles haven’t been announced yet. However, a new leak has now allowed us to add another game to both of the aforementioned lists.

According to a job listing at Dambuster Studios, Dead Island 2 is still in development. Yes, that Dead Island 2. In fact, not only is the long-awaited zombie sequel still in development, but it’s coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X, in addition to the already announced PS4 and Xbox One.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The job listing — which is for an art director — notes that the next installment in the Dead Island franchise is “a ground-breaking title for current and future platforms.” Interestingly, of the eight listings on the developer’s website, this is the only that makes mention of “future platforms,” suggesting this wasn’t news Dambusters was trying to share.

Of course, this isn’t a completely outright confirmation the game is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X, but it’s pretty close. However, given how the game’s development has gone so far, future platforms could actually be in reference to the PS6 and Xbox Series XX.

For those that haven’t been keeping up with the game’s troubled road to release, as of August 2019, it’s still in development. This is also when THQ Nordic revealed that Dambuster Studios was moving over to the project. Dambuster Studios being the team best known for the very middling Homefront: The Revolution.

The sequel was announced all the way in 2014 at E3. At the time, it was in development at Yager Development, the team best known for the Spec Ops: The Line, one of the most underrated games to ever exist. However, in 2015 the studio was dropped from the project, causing the project to be suspended…. until March 2016 that is, which is when the ball was passed to Sumo Digital. However, it wasn’t long until the Crackdown 3 studio was kicked from the project, and now it’s in the hands of Dambuster Studios.