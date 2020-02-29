PS5 and Xbox Series X Are a “Major Generational Leap,” Explains Developer

According to one prominent developer in the industry, the PS5 and Xbox Series X are a “major generational leap.” In other words, the consoles are a bigger jump from the PS4 and Xbox One than some are giving the pair of consoles credit for. During a recent interview, Tripwire Interactive CEO, John Gibson, noted that he’s “really excited” about what he and his team will be able to do with their current and upcoming games on new hardware, which not only has new features like custom SSDs, but much better GPU, CPU, and RAM, all which will go a long way in improving games.

“Without giving away anything I’m under NDA with, I think they’re a major generational leap,” said Gibson. “Some of the things that people are talking about like SSDs, well, people tend to think about faster GPUs and faster CPUs, but 5200 RPM hard drives are terrible with long load times. We have an open world game like Maneater and it means we can only have the shark move so fast because other things can’t stream in in time. It really opens up what you can do with the game. The other things like the faster GPU and CPU, those things are great too, [and] more RAM. All of those things are a pretty big generational leap. I’m really excited about what we’ll be able to do with our current and our upcoming games on new hardware.”

What’s worth pointing out is what Gibson says right at the top, that he’s under a strict NDA, which suggests there’s plenty he knows and plenty to be excited about that isn’t everything that he said after this admission. Right now, it’s safe to say the PS5 and Xbox Series X won’t do anything revolutionary from a hardware level, but the numerous improvements they bring to the plate will add up in a meaningful way.

The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X are both poised to release sometime this holiday season. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a price point for either console or word of a complete list of games that will launch alongside them. That said, we did recently compile a list of every PS5 game confirmed so far. You can check it out here.

