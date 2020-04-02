Xbox Boss Phil Spencer Subtly Takes Shots at the Recent PS5 Reveal

Last month, Sony revealed the PS5’s specs. And it didn’t go very well. While many developers explained why they are excited about the console — including one that said it’s one of the most revolutionary consoles ever made — gamers weren’t impressed with its lack of power, especially in relation to the Xbox Series X, which is packing a more impressive GPU and CPU. That said, one person who was relieved to see the PS5’s specs was Phil Spencer. Speaking to IGN, the head of Xbox noted that going into the reveal, he felt “really good” about the Xbox Series X. After it, he felt even better.

“I felt really good about how [Xbox] Series X lines up… When I saw the public disclosure (of the specs on PS5), I felt even better on the choices we made on our platform,” said Spencer.” I had a lot of confidence in our hardware team. The work that Jason Ronald and the team has done is just fantastic.”

As you can see, there’s a subtle shot taken here. Spencer doesn’t say anything directly negative about the PS5, but the fact that the reveal only made him more confident in his product suggests he doesn’t think the showing by Sony wasn’t that strong.

That said, while Spencer is thrilled about what he and his team have going with the Xbox Series X, he knows that ultimately games will speak louder than tech.

“Our next-gen hardware tech makes games better, but ultimately the games are what will make people excited,” said Specner. “That was one of the reasons why we revealed XSX with Hellblade II at TGA. The vast majority of our talks going forward will be about great games the people will play.”

Of course, this is one area where PlayStation has really been eating Xbox’s lunch recently. Put simply, Xbox’s first and second party output just doesn’t compare to Sony’s output. Sony has literally shipped some of the biggest and best games of the generation. That said, a new generation represents a clean slate, and it seems Spencer knows this trend can’t continue.

The Xbox Series X is set to release later this year. For more news, media, rumors, and leaks on the console, be sure to take a second and peruse all of our past and recent coverage of next Xbox by clicking right here.