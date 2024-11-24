PS6 Leak May Have Already Revealed Console’s Release Date

A previous PS6 release date leak may have just been confirmed under our noses. It’s been four years since Sony released the PS5 in 2020, seven years after the release of the PS4. If history were to repeat itself, then the PS6 would release in 2027, however, it does not look like history is going to repeat itself.

Three years after the release of the PS4, Sony released the PS4 Pro in 2016. Fast-forward, and now four years after the release of the PS5, Sony has released the PS5 Pro. Now, between the release of the PS4 Pro in 2016 and the PS5 in 2020 is four years. If this repeats, then that would put the PS6 releasing in 2028. And here is where things get a little more interesting.

Back in 2023, internal Microsoft documents leaked online. And within these documents it was mentioned that the release date of the next Xbox and the PS6 was 2028, or least that is what Microsoft was anticipating. Now, it is possible the details of these documents have washed to time, however, this lines up with the aforementioned timing involving the PS5 Pro. In fact, the release of the PS5 Pro may have just confirmed this previous leak.

It is worth noting the PS4 Pro came a year quicker than the PS5 Pro, so it is possible the gap between the PS5 Pro and the PS6 will be one year longer than the gap between the PS4 Pro and the PS5. If so, this would put PS6 in 2029, but this seems unlikely. That would be a generation of nine years, two years longer than the PS4 generation, and this doesn’t line up with the previous leak.

Further, new spec leaks suggest the console is not this far away. In fact, the spec leaks suggest it may even be closer than 2028. To this end, while a 2029 release is unlikely, a 2027 release can not be ruled out. This would give the PS5 the same lifespan as the PS4.

