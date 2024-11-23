New PS6 Leak Slammed by Angry PlayStation Fans

A new PS6 leak has surfaced online and it has left a bad taste in the mouth of some PlayStation fans. The validity of the leak is uncertain, but if it is accurate it provides our first details on the next Sony console. Unfortunately, these details do not include what the console looks like, what its planned release date is, how much it will cost, or any of the super salient information PlayStation fans will want to know before thinking about purchasing the machine in the future.

What the leak reveals is some of the innards the PS6 may be working with when it releases. Based on internal Microsoft documents, which leaked online back in 2023, the next Sony console is aiming to release in 2028. And when it does, it will supposedly be using UDNA, AMD’s successor to RDNA. Pairing with this GPU, the CPU has apparently not been decided, though it sounds like it will be between the ZEN4 or the ZEN5.

None of this is terribly surprising but it is not what has left a bad taste in the mouth of PlayStation fans. What has left a sour taste in the mouth of some PlayStation is that PS6 rumors are already circulating, suggesting the console is not very far away, or at least not as far away as the 2028 leak suggests. More than this, hearing about the PS6 while the PS5 has yet to hit its stride, let alone leave a mark, is a bit much for some PlayStation fans.

“Wow. If we somehow get a PS6 within the next 2 years – this could be considered the ‘Lost Generation’ of consoles. It literally has zero identity. What a waste,” writes one PlayStation fan on Reddit.

Another PlayStation fan adds: “Hearing PS6 rumors is really sad, PS5 gen felt like it never really existed and started yet. Damn,” writes another PlayStation fan.

The chances the PS6 is going to release in the next two years are slim to none, though perhaps plans have been accelerated because there have been reports Microsoft is no longer waiting until 2028 to release its next console due to the slow sales of the Xbox Series X. Whatever the case, it appears PlayStation fans are more bummed about the state of the PS5 than anything else. While there have been some great PS5 games, there hasn’t been anything that makes the console standout from the PS4. This could very well change with the release of GTA 6 next year though.

Of course, take the aforementioned leak with a grain of salt. Right now, there is no way to verify the information, though it does come from a fairly reliable source. As for PlayStation, it has not commented on this leak in any capacity. We don’t suspect this will change for a handful of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

