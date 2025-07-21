PS6 Report Reveals 2029 Release Date That Would Come After Next Xbox

The majority of reporting to date has claimed that the PS6 release date will be sometime in 2028. There has even been mention of a 2027 release date in an attempt to match the release of the next Xbox, which some are claiming Microsoft is eager to push out the door sooner rather than later as the Xbox Series X struggles in the current market. That said, a new report claims that while a holiday 2028 PS6 release date can not be ruled out, a 2029 release is currently more likely.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new report comes the way of Detective Seeds, an industry insider who has proven reliable in the past with scoops on the PS5 Pro, Ghost Recon, and more. However — like most in the business of peddling insider information — they also don’t have a bulletproof track record, so make sure to take everything below with a grain of salt.

According to Detective Seeds, 2026’s big upcoming PS5 Pro update is going to set the stage for the next few years and carry PlayStation until 2029, when it will aim to release the PS6. To this end, Sony is reportedly preparing a big push to drive PS4 users to the PS5 Pro, in particular.

“The PS5 Pro 2026 update is going to carry the PS hardware gen to the PS6 2029 release window,” claims the insider and YouTuber. “PS4 owners will be incentivized to upgrade to the PS5 Pro next year, and games will be rolling out more updates and patches increasing how well they look and play and on the Pro. This is what is allowing them to wait and release the PS6 in 2029 like I said a few months ago.”

The report continues: “I know some people are saying 2028 for PS6, and they could still do the holiday season of 2028 if the head shed wants to push it out then, they have final say. But amongst the engineering team, they are targeting 2029 as the release to maximize the advancements they are making with the partnerships with AMD.”

If the PS6 doesn’t arrive until 2029, then it is certainly going to be beat to the market by the the next Xbox. Last time that happened, Microsoft got a strong foothold in the market with the Xbox 360. That said, if this report is true, then Sony is clearly not worried about this repeating after the disastrous Xbox One generation and the flat Xbox Series X generation.