PSN Servers Are Down on PS4 and PS5

Update: According to the PSN Service Status page, PSN is back up online across the board. Of course, there may be some lingering issues, especially as everyone attempts to sign back on in a short period of time. However, things should be stable again. If this changes, we will update the story again.

Original: PlayStation Network, also known as PSN, is down on PS4 and PS5. At the moment of publishing, it's unclear what regions are and aren't affected, but according to the official PlayStation Network Status page all of PSN is down, which includes: Account Management, Gaming and Social, PlayStation Now, PlayStation Video, PlayStation Store, and PlayStation Direct. Further, as long as PSN is down, PlayStation Plus is also down, which means there's no way to play any online games. However, offline games, if already downloaded or if you own them via disc, remain playable.

If you're unable to play games like Warzone, Fortnite, FIFA, Apex Legends, or any online game or game with online components, this is why. In other words, the server issues aren't game-specific, but console-specific, and right now there's no word of when they will be back up.

Right now, PlayStation hasn't acknowledged PSN being down on Twitter or any other social media, however, the PlayStation Status website notes that it's been tracking the outage for roughly an hour. Typically, when PSN goes down, Sony is very quick to fix it, but there have been instances when it's gone down for hours, and back in the day, instances where it would go down for much longer.

That said, as more official information comes through, we will update the story. Until then, you're either stuck playing games offline or playing on another platform.

