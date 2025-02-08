PlayStation Plus Unusable After PSN Goes Down

PSN has been down for nearly 15 hours after a global crash late February 7. When the PSN servers will be restored, remains to be seen. This is one of the largest and longest outages in PSN history, and the largest and longest outage, full stop, in many years. There is clearly something majorly wrong with PSN, but Sony has yet to say what it is or comment on the issue beyond acknowledging that it was happening last night.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Right now, PSN is down across the board. Unfortunately, for those on PS4 and PS5 that rely on PlayStation Plus to play games, this means the console is nothing more than an expensive plastic box.

With PSN down, PlayStation Plus is down. For PS Plus Essential subscribers, this isn’t much more noteworthy other than that subscribers can’t play online games nor download February’s free games, which includes a major 2022 hit.

PSN being down is a much larger deal for PlayStation Plus Extra and PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers, however. And this is because the expansive libraries of both can not be accessed until PSN is restored.

For those that missed it, PSN first went down at 7 p.m. ET on February 7, 2025. The crash was not just limited to the United States, but a global crash that impacted all PSN users across the world. More than this, every facet of PSN was down across the board. Sometimes only parts of PSN will go down at a time, but this time it has been the entire service. And PSN has been down ever since. PlayStation is working on a solution though, and PSN is starting to show signs of being fixed, but it could be a while before services like PlayStation Plus are restored back to normal function.

At the moment of publishing, there have been no words on whether Sony will issue refunds to PlayStation Plus subscribers who have been unable to use their subscription in any capacity.

For more PlayStation Plus coverage — including all of the latest PlayStation Plus news, all of the latest PlayStation Plus rumors and leaks, and all of the latest PlayStation Plus deals — click here.