P.T. Developer Responsible for Removing Game From PlayStation Store Speaks Out

The person responsible for pulling the plug on P.T. has spoken out about the matter, noting they wished it had gone differently. P.T. was and still arguably is one of the biggest pieces of viral marketing in all of gaming. It was a free PS4 demo released by a developer/publisher no one had ever heard of it and no one knew anything about it besides the fact it was supposedly quite scary. Players would walk around a seemingly normal home and solve puzzles while things got progressively spookier and more mysterious. At the end, it was revealed that the protagonist was played by Norman Reedus and this was one big ad for a new Silent Hill game from Hideo Kojima. Sadly, just months later, the project was canceled and P.T. was eventually taken down from the PlayStation Store and could never be reinstalled by those who deleted it.

For the 8th anniversary of the demo's release, Hideo Kojima, Guillermo del Toro, and others celebrated the game. Among them was the one responsible for helping release P.T. as a secret project and then eventually pulling the game down. As reported by VGC, a former Konami employee going by Pearl L on Twitter (whose account has since been made private) offered her feelings and insight to the process on social media. She noted she made the call to Sony to take the game down and block redownloads, stating "That was a super fun conversation." Pearl stated the removal of P.T. was "a tough situation" and "not a great situation all around", praising Sony for its help and dealing with the difficult situation. She also agreed with on fan who asked if the process was "awkward" and later stated that she wished things went down differently.

"Believe me, I wish it had gone differently too," she said to another user. "It was definitely really fun to be plotting this secret cool thing for the fans. it was amazing to see everyone come together to try to figure out the experience and seem them come away with so much love for it! i'm super grateful I got to be a part of that in some small way."

It's heavily rumored that there are new Silent Hill games in the works, but it's unlikely Hideo Kojima is involved with any of them. The cancelation of Kojima's take on Silent Hill is still a sore subject for many horror fans given it had so much potential. Whether or not any future games in the series can live up to that hype remains to be seen.

