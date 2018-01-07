Battle Royale Trainer Helps Players Better Their Play Style in PUBG

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, PUBG, definitely took 2017 by storm with multiple record breaking feats and its escalation past Early Access. That being said, it’s not everyone’s cup of team and a lot of that comes from the inability to really progress at a natural rate. The gameplay, the match ups, and in-game scenarios are all pretty random making it difficult to really “hone” a specific skill. You just really have to be better than the other guy and hope you scoop up some of the best gear in the game (don’t forget to grab a pan!).

That being said, there’s Battle Royale Trainer that’s here to help. And don’t worry, it won’t cause you to get banned – it’s not a cheat, it’s a tweak. According to the official Steam listing:

Battle Royale Trainer lets you practice your combat skills with a wide range of weapons, scopes and attachments against AI opponents and targets, honing your skills until you can snap-shoot, control recoil and head-shot your opponents at any distance like a pro.

• Third-Person or First-Person view

• Train on three different scenarios: Urban combat, Woodland sniping and an advanced Firing Range with magnified target view.

• Choose your loadout from a wide range of carefully modelled weaponry including assault rifles, sniper rifles, SMGs and shotguns.

• Advanced AI options such as reaction time and accuracy, or choose from a range of preset difficulty levels to gradually improve.

• Huge range of scopes, sights and other attachments which accurately affect weapon handling.

• Accurate hit-tracking with statistics to see where your shots are landing.

• Fully modelled bullet physics with accurate bullet-drop and travel time help you practice your sniper skills.

• Learn how to control recoil & sway, peek and other advanced techniques.

• Fully rebindable controls let you quickly and easily change and test your setup in a controlled environment.

It’s been met with some mixed reviews. There are those that swear by it, and those that say it’s not worth the $3.99 price tag. As one reviewer even stated, it’s the closest thing players will get to PUBG offline … which, to be fair – would defeat the purpose of the battle royale game to begin with.

The Battle Royale Trainer is available now for Steam users.