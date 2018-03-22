PUBG Announces Their Own Version of Limited Time Modes, Flare Guns Inbound

One of the aspects that players love so much about Fortnite’s battle royale is that they offer Limited Time event modes to enjoy. They’re only available for short spurts of time, but man are they fun. Not to be left out in the dust, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) is bringing their own version of LTE to the world of chicken dinners, alongside the addition of flare guns.

Here’s what the crew behind the popular online game had to say about the new Event Mode coming soon:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We are very excited to announce a new system coming to PUBG – the Event Mode. You can think of the Event Mode as a periodically changing preset Custom Game where we will be trying new things and experimenting with different game parameters.

Using the Event Mode, players will be able have Battle Royale experiences otherwise not available in the public matches. But it’s designed to be much more than just a preset Custom Game, as Event Mode will feature new content, much of it available in the game only for a limited time.”

“The first iteration of the Event Mode will be a very simple one, as the system was only recently put together and we need to test the basics first.

This week you will be able to play with up to 8 players in a team and the rifle drop rate will be doubled. We know it’s not a huge change from the public matches but as mentioned above, this is just to get things rolling. The future of the Event Mode holds exciting things!”

In an effort for accurate matchmaking, make sure to use the UI seen in the image below to select the Event Mode on the main menu:

The next update will also bring in those flare guns that have been talked about for quite awhile. Once the test build proves to be stable, the flare gun will move over onto the live servers shortly after. There’s not an exact date for when we can expect that other than “soon.”

The latest update for PUBG players is for the PC version only currently, since this build is out of Early Access while the Xbox One is still in the Preview Program. To check out what’s new with the latest Xbox patch, you can see our previous coverage right here.