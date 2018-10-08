PUBG Free Sporty Set Available Now

The PGI 2018 is finally here for fans of the ever popular winner, winner chicken dinner battle royale title PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds. For those lucky enough to attend the Berlin event, it’s a phenomenal way to celebrate the popular online game. For those still at home, however, there’s still some free loot to have!

Bluehole took to their official Steam page for PUBG to spread the good word, “The day we’ve all been waiting for has finally arrived. Today is the grand opening of PGI 2018 at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin!”

So what’s in it for the non-attendees? They added,

To kick off the first day of PGI, players will be able to receive the ‘Sporty Set’ as an exclusive login reward. The Sporty Set is one of four PGI 2018 commemorative skin sets that we unveiled two weeks ago.“

To grab the free Sporty Set is actually very simple! Simply make sure to log in to the game at any time during the PGI 2018 festivities and the set is yours! That means it’s eligible to unlock from now until July 30th at 8 AM PDT.

For those looking for more inventory to trade or sell, you’re out of luck. Once earned, the Sporty Set can’t be sold, traded, or used in any other way than looking cool af. Sorry!

As for the PGI event itself, you can watch it right here!

For more about the battle royale game itself:

“PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS is a battle royale shooter that pits 100 players against each other in a struggle for survival. Gather supplies and outwit your opponents to become the last person standing.

PLAYERUNKNOWN, aka Brendan Greene, is a pioneer of the battle royale genre and the creator of the battle royale game modes in the ARMA series and H1Z1: King of the Kill. At PUBG Corp., Greene is working with a veteran team of developers to make PUBG into the world’s premiere battle royale experience.”

PUBG is available now for Steam/PC and Xbox One. The Xbox version is still in Early Access but is steadily making its way to a full release.