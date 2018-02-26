PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds’ Leaderboards Will Reset Soon

The leaderboards for PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds will be reset later today following an announcement from PUBG Corp.

This wiping of the leaderboards will only apply to the PC version while the Xbox One platform will remain untouched. The reset is taking place ahead of the start of the newest multiplayer season, a season that doesn’t yet have an announced start date but should receive more details soon.

PC players, our leaderboards will be reset on Feb 26 6PM PST / Feb 27 3AM CET / Feb 27 11AM KST and the new season start date and time will be announced soon. Any matches played from the reset until the opening of the new season will be unranked. — PUBG Help (@PUBG_help) February 26, 2018

Like other games, the ranked matches that players attempt to play won’t count when PUBG is between seasons, so trying to rank yourself up once the season ends won’t do any good, though it might help keep up the competitive spirit for when the next ranked season begins.

The announcement regarding the reset of the leaderboards came late at night on Feb. 25, so the leaderboards are resetting not even a day after the PUBG Help account tweeted the news. This news has been met with frustrations from some players who hoped to have a bit more time to climb through the leaderboards. Less than a day’s notice certainly doesn’t provide much time to try and climb the leaderboards with some players asking why an earlier announcement wasn’t provided.

Of course, there were some on the other end of the spectrum who said that the leaderboards didn’t matter anyway so long as PUBG continues to have a rampant cheating problem. Since even before the game’s full release, widespread cheating has been a part of PUBG with over 1 million cheaters being banned in January alone. The anti-cheating service called BattlEye has been furiously banning cheaters from PUBG with more to come as the battle against these players continues with more bans to come.

Keep checking the official Twitter account for PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds as well as the PUBG Help account for more news on when the next competitive season will begin.