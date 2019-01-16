PUBG Mobile Is Being Blamed For Poor Exam Scores, “More Concerning Than Drug Addiction”

Video games being blamed for less than fortunate behaviors is nothing new, though this time it’s PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds for mobile in the crosshairs.

It turns out that the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association in India is calling for a ban on the popular Android and iOS battle royale game, citing that “We see youngsters on their mobile phones 24 hours a day, playing the game and doing nothing. We request the governor administration to immediately ban the game.”

The association goes pretty far in their accusations, even so far as saying that PUBG Mobile is worse than drug addiction and stating that it’s ruining futures.

“The game should have been banned immediately after the poor performance of 12th and 10th class results but still we haven’t seen any action,” said Deputy Chairman Raqif Makhdoomi according to a report on Pristine Kashmir.”The addiction to this game has become more concerning than addiction to drugs as we get to see youngsters 24 hours on the mobile phones and playing the game and doing nothing. We request the governor administration to immediately ban the game.”

Though the most recent allegations against the mobile title hail from India, it’s in no way the first time the on-the-go experience has come under fire.

Previously, other schools from different regions have also made such claims – though not so far as to say “more concerning” than drug addiction. The biggest concern on the Western side isn’t so much the game itself but the fact that its “influence” has people glued to their mobile devices.

Given that Google offers different “wellness” options to limit screen time use, many believe, including the site Gadgets 360, that a full-on ban is far too extreme. In-class moderation and actual screen time being observed should be the first step before any sort of permanent action.

What do you think about the recent claims that phone titles, including PUBG Mobile, are doing more harm than good?