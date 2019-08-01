First PUBG Mobile Team Up Superstar Showdown Episode Unites Top Players With NBA Stars

PUBG Mobile kicked off its first episode of its Team Up Superstar Showdown series with NBA pros like Lonzo Ball and Ben Simmons teaming up with top-tier PUBG Mobile players. Superfans, content creators, and FaZe Clan members will compete alongside these athletes in a tournament centered around the game’s new 4v4 Team Deathmatch mode. Taking place over the course of four episodes, the series premiere which was shared with ComicBook.com for an exclusive reveal is out today as four players each from the four groups come together to form their teams.

Ben Simmons, Andre Drummond, Isaiah Thomas and Lonzo Ball are the four NBA stars who serve as captains for the teams while Giannis Antetokounmpo makes a special guest appearance in the series. Following a preview of what’s to come, we’re introduced to the four superfans who were chosen to join the pro players’ teams. Content creators such as Wicked Gaming and FaZe Clan members like FaZe Teeqo are introduced afterwards with a full list of all the competitors found further down.

Though they’re serving as the team captains for the four teams, the NBA stars aren’t the ones picking their players. Instead, the players from each group get to choose which athlete they want to side with. Picking in an order determined by a previous 4v4 Team Deathmatch face-off, FaZe Clan goes first followed by the superfans with the content creators closing out the draft to end up with four people on each team. We don’t get to see these NBA players take the stage yet in the first episode, but the conclusion of the series premiere teases the training and teambuilding that is to come once the players meet their captains.

PUBG Mobile Team Up Superstar Showdown Players

Pro Basketball Stars : Giannis Antetokounmpo, Ben Simmons, Andre Drummond, Isaiah Thomas and Lonzo Ball

: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Ben Simmons, Andre Drummond, Isaiah Thomas and Lonzo Ball FaZe Clan : FaZe Nikan, FaZe Pamaj, FaZe Teeqo, and FaZe Apex

: FaZe Nikan, FaZe Pamaj, FaZe Teeqo, and FaZe Apex Content Creators : The7WorldsGaming, Wicked Gaming, TheBushka, and BobbyPlays

: The7WorldsGaming, Wicked Gaming, TheBushka, and BobbyPlays Superfans : ZooTay Gaming, Cleric Dragoon, MrxFlip Gaming, and Monica_Gaming

: ZooTay Gaming, Cleric Dragoon, MrxFlip Gaming, and Monica_Gaming Hosted by: Powerbang Gaming

The next few episodes from this series already have their premiere dates as well, so you won’t have to wait long to see how the tournament plays out. Episode 2 will be shared through the PUBG Mobile YouTube channel on August 3rd with the third watchable on August 6th. The series will conclude a week after the first episode’s release on August 8th, and you’ll be able to watch all of them through the channel linked above.