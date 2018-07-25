PUBG Corp. Hasn’t Decided if More Event Passes Will Be Released

The first launch of an Event Pass in PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds didn’t go exactly as PUBG Corp. envisioned with the future of Event Passes and the question of any more of them will be released remaining unknown.

Much like Fortnite’s Battle Pass, the Event Pass offered a chance for players to purchase a content pass system that allowed players to unlock more loot as they leveled up their Event Pass rank. However, unlike Fortnite’s option, you didn’t get to keep everything that was unlocked. Some items were permanent while others would expire after the limited-time events concluded, so players wouldn’t even get to retain everything that they acquired once the Event Pass was completed. Players also raised issue with how long it took to level up their Event Pass ranks which prompted an updated version of the Event Pass to be released. It also didn’t work correctly at times and led PUBG Corp. to give players a bonus experience event as an apology.

“The Event Pass was debuted as a time limited event and unfortunately, due to service instability, longer maintenance times, and some bugs with some of the missions themselves, some players had difficulty enjoying the new content to its fullest extent,” the developers said. “These issues will all be taken into consideration during future content planning and we thank you for your patience as we work through the kinks of this brand new system.”

All this goes to say that it didn’t go as planned, something that PUBG Corp. themselves admitted in a recent interview with PCGamesN. When asked what its opinion was on how the community received the Event Pass feature, PUBG Corp. said that it “wasn’t perfect.”

“The event was the first of its kind we launched,” PUBG Corp. told PCGamesN. “It wasn’t perfect, but many players stood by us and I’m very thankful for their support. We’re going to analyse things that didn’t go too well in Sanhok – level of difficulty, depth challenge – and reflect on them.”

Now that this Event Pass has concluded, the future of the PUBG feature is on the table. PUBG Corp. was also asked if more Event Passes are coming following this first one, but the developers said that it hasn’t been decided and that more reflection is needed.

“We haven’t decided yet. It’s something we are thinking of, but we want to reflect on it more before making future plans.”

PUBG’s first Event Pass is now ended, but you can still play on the new Sanhok map that released alongside it.