PUBG Owners Begin Development on New Game

Krafton, the owners of PUBG: Battlegrounds and its spin-offs, announced this week that it's begun active development on a new title that's far different from what the company is known for. It's a game that doesn't currently have a confirmed name but is set to be based off of The Bird That Drinks Tears, a Korean fantasy novel series from author Yeong-do Lee. New info on the game was shared to provide more insights into the plans for the game and its inspirations, though it's still without details pertaining to release platforms and a release window.

The game itself was first announced last year, so if it sounds familiar, that'd likely be why. On the newly announced site for the game which still refers to it as an unannounced project given that it lacks a name, we learn a bit more about Krafton's vision for this game.

"This ambitious project aims to bring the original fantasy universe of The Bird That Drinks Tears to life through its unique and refreshing fantasy races, beautiful, haunting landscapes, and gripping, immersive, and poignant stories," the site for the game reads.

Artist Iain McCaig was brought on by Krafton to serve as the design director working on the game. McCaig has a history with franchises like The Avengers, Harry Potter, and Terminator, Krafton highlighted, with new concept artwork present on the site to share a more precise look at the style Krafton's going for with this new game.

"The Bird that Drinks Tears is unlike any other fantasy story I have read, with fresh new ways of exploring human nature," McCaig said about the project. "That's what attracts me most. It's an epic on a par with The Lord of the Rings or Dune. The fantasy world is fresh and visceral, mingling traditional archetypes with dream and nightmare images that are wholly original. I was working on my own projects at the time; engaging with this meant putting them all aside. It needed to be something incredibly special for me to do that. As it turns out, it was."

Krafton's new game based on The Bird That Drinks Tears does not yet have a set release date and is now in active development.