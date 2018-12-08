‘PUBG’ Is Overhauling the Parachute System

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds’ parachute system is one of the game’s most important mechanics since it decides where and how quickly a player drops into the battle royale game, and it’s now scheduled for an overhaul.

PUBG Corp. unveiled its plans to rework PUBG’s parachute system within the patch notes for the Vikendi update that added a new snow map with snowmobiles and other features. Underneath all the notes about what changed within the update, PUBG Corp. previewed its plans for December 10th when the parachute changes go live on the test servers.

“Updated parachuting system will be applied to the test server on Dec 10,” PUBG Corp. said. “We’re looking forward to your feedback on this updated feature!”

New Map. New Terrain. New Ways to Survive. Vikendi is NOW PLAYABLE on the PC Test Server. Read the full Patch #24 notes before you drop in: //t.co/VTTIDiEzIj pic.twitter.com/3E170CuBxH — PUBG (@PUBG) December 7, 2018

The first of the planned changes didn’t deal with parachuting itself but rather would change the way players freefall onto the map. But using the left-shift key, players will be placed into a dive going full speed straight towards the ground. The turning speed will also be improved to be much quicker with players able to notice “increased control, responsiveness, and precision,” according to PUBG Corp.

And then there’s the actual parachuting, the mechanic that’s getting most of the changes. Like freefalling, parachuting is getting another command that makes players fall quicker to the map, but it’s also seeing improvements for other facets of the mechanic like landing and collisions. All of those changes can be found below:

Parachuting

Added new freefall animations and increased overall control and responsiveness

LSHIFT helps you drop faster and land quicker

LCTRL lets you glide, when you want to travel a longer distance

You can now cut the parachute while relatively close to the ground, while still moving through the air. This can be used to strategically to get to your drop point faster, but be careful, as you can take damage if you drop too far

Added new landing animations The speed in which you land matters, as landing too fast may force your character to roll, or roll for longer, before you can gain full control of your movement

Colliding with buildings or objects while parachuting will now automatically cut your parachute. Be careful!

The parachute no longer disappears instantly after landing

PUBG’s new parachuting system will be released for the test servers first on December 10th, so there’s a chance some of these features or specifics could changes before the patch heads to the live servers.