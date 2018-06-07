PUBG Sanhok Testing Period Extended Yet Again

Though the testing period for the third new PUBG map, Sanhok, was supposed to be the last before full launch, the team over at Bluehole have decided to extend the beta period after some “interesting performance problems” arose. Luckily, the issue has been found and is actively being worked on, but hey – more that just means more time on Sanhok for those players that have been enjoying the new tropical map.

“We’ve identified an issue where unnecessary packets are transferred from the client to the server, which causes excess load and dips in server performance,” began the team in their most recent Steam blog post.

“Currently, the distance in which players are rendered is up to a maximum radius of 1km from your current position. As Sanhok is 1/4th the size of Erangel and Miramar, the number of players within this 1km area is generally much higher. “

“Some performance issues have arisen due to this, with the direct result being a reduced server frame speed, which leads to early-game server performance issues, including player teleporting or stuttering. According to our internal data, the kill rate at extremely long distances is very low and therefore we’ve decided to reduce the maximum player render distance specifically on Sanhok, which will increase performance.”

Because of this, there is a new patch on the horizon with all of these issues being at the forefront of focus. Luckily, the oopsie has caused the testing period to be extended once more, this time ending on June 11:

OPEN: May 31, 7pm PDT / June 1, 4am CEST / June 1, 11am KST

CLOSE: June 11, 4am PDT / June 11, 1pm CEST / June 11, 8pm KST

Have you gotten a chance to check out the Sanhok map yet in PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds? What are your favourite parts so far in the new map? Sound off with all of your thoughts on the third area in the comment section below and tell us what you would like to see in the future for the battle royale game!

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) is now available as a fully released title on Steam for PC players, as well as an Early Access game on Xbox One. It will eventually be making its way over onto the PlayStation 4, though we don’t have an estimated time for that arrival just yet.