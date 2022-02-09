PUBG Update 16.1 Released, Patch Notes Unveiled

A new update for PUBG has today rolled out for the popular battle royale game. The patch, which is version 16.1, brings about a number of different changes to the title, as we have come to expect on a routine basis. And while nothing in this update necessarily seems to be a game-changer, those who are still playing PUBG on a routine basis should appreciate some of the alterations.

For the most part, update 16.1 in PUBG brings about a handful of balance fixes to the game. Specifically, both the M416 and MK12 have been slightly buffed, which makes them that much easier to use to take down foes. Additionally, the studio behind PUBG also revealed that it’s looking into making changes to SMGs and shotguns in the future, although these tweaks haven’t come about today.

Other than these balance tweaks, update 16.1 of PUBG also brings with it the start of Season 16 for Ranked play. This also means that rewards for Season 15 have also now rolled out today, so depending on where you may have placed on the previous Season, you should now have some new goodies to obtain next time you log-in.

If you would like to check out the majority of the patch notes for update 16.1 in PUBG, you can find them down below. Conversely, you can check out all of the finer details of this update on the official PUBG website right here.

WEAPON BALANCE

M416

Damage increase: 40 → 41

Initial bullet speed increase: 780m/s → 880m/s

Damage drop-off range increased: 50m → 60m

MK12

Damage increase: 50 → 51

Damage drop-off range increased: 75m → 90m

The Mk12 will now spawn in every available map (Normal and Ranked).

FRIENDS LIST

The Previous List from the Friends List has been moved to a separate tab. PUBG Friends / Platform Friends / Previous List

(Consoles) The default selection is placed on the page’s very first player. Applied to Friends List, Friend Requests, and Recent Players.

(Consoles) The selection remains in its current spot when lists are refreshed. Applied to Friends List, Friend Requests, Recent Players, and Team Finder.



MATCH REPORT

The Summary tab in the Match Report page now shows players’ combat records of kills and DBNOs.

PERFORMANCE

Unnecessary in-game assets, widgets, sounds, and animations have been removed from each game mode and platform to enhance in-game stability and loading speed.

ANTI-CHEAT (TEST SERVER ONLY)

A solution to the commonly reported cheat software ESP (that shows other players’ locations) we’ve been working on will be initially tested on this update’s Test Server.

To prevent possible issues such as enemy movements appearing awkward from afar to severely shaking character animations to spectating from underwater from occurring, the Death Cam and Replay features in this update’s Test Server will be disabled.

Once this solution is concluded to be stable and safe to use, we will discuss implementing them to the Live Server.

BUG FIXES

GAMEPLAY

(PC) Fixed the issue of bots unable to move to land from water.

(PC) Fixed the issue of a Blue Zone being spotted in Bootcamp, Sanhok (Team Deathmatch).

(PC) Fixed the issue in Custom Matches where the Observer is unable to click the Confirm/Cancel buttons after using the Kick feature.

(PC) Fixed the issue of the screen ping marker being marked to the player’s current vehicle instead of the player’s intended location when player is in a vehicle in ADS mode.

(Consoles) Fixed the issue in Basic Training where players are only able to complete the shooting mission in ADS mode.

(Consoles) Fixed the issue of the selection in the Inventory being automatically set to the bottom.

Fixed the issue of being able to carry more than one knocked out player.

Fixed the awkward animation when reviving a knocked out teammate after carrying more than one knocked out player.

Fixed the issue of a player being seen in an abnormal position after getting knocked out while putting down a knocked down teammate.

Fixed the issue of the knocked out feed and message not appearing after knocking down an enemy outside a certain range.

Fixed the issue of receiving unknown damage in the farm field near Go Dok, Taego when driving a three-wheeled motorcycle.

Fixed the issue of having the same amount of throwables as another player’s after rejoining a game session.

Fixed the issue of the Comeback Arena message popping up when a player, with its whole team wiped out, is spectating an enemy.

Fixed the issue of DBNO messages popping up to players located outside the specific range.

Fixed the issue of players being in an invincible state when using the Drone while Auto Running.

Fixed the issue of players dying when trying to loot items through the Inventory while using a Self-AED.

Fixed the issue of the Drone icon’s pointer pointing the other way in both the Minimap and the World Map.

WORLD

(PC) Fixed the issue of flickering foliage and its slow loading speed in Erangel.

Fixed collision, texture, performance, and more general issues in Taego.

Fixed the issue of a flickering poster in Taego.

UX/UI

(Consoles) Fixed the screen dimming issue when players preview the PCS2 OUTFIT SET.

(Consoles) Fixed the Team Invite option moving to the right when enabling Team Finder in the Social page.

(Consoles) Fixed the broken text issue for the game perspective option in Ranked when the game language is set to Spanish.

(Consoles) Fixed the awkward text alignment of the Radio Message button preset description in Settings.

(PC) Fixed the disappearing Sandbox logo issue when turning the UI off and on in Sandbox Mode.

(PC) Fixed the missing teammate UI issue when entering the map from the Inventory screen.

(PC) Fixed the issue of the menu popping up on the left when clicking the Profile button in the main lobby.

(PC) Fixed the issue of the menu popping up on the left when clicking a player’s nickname from the chat.

(PC) Fixed the issue of being unable to zoom in/out in the item previews after opening the chat in the Store.

(PC) Fixed the overlapping UI issue after reading a Reputation Level description in the Social page.

(PC) Fixed the issue of the missing game rating on the bottom left of the System Menu.

Fixed the issue of players momentarily seeing two obtained Ranked Season 13 parachute rewards in the Inventory.

Fixed the dark main lobby issue when the plane’s door closes.

ITEMS & SKINS

