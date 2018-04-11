PUBG Update Changes Blue Zone Speed and Damage

A new patch for PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds has been detailed that changes the pace of the game by adjusting the way that the blue zone behaves.

The patch notes for the next update were shared on the game’s Steam page with a note that said the changes listed would be added to the live servers this week assuming no issues arise. Blue zone adjustments, “renovations” on Miramar, and more are all included in the next update.

An infographic was also provided to give a visual for how the blue zone is changing in the next update. According to the chart, the blue zone will soon shrink quicker towards the start of the match while the speed will be slowed near the final phases of the game. It’ll also do more damage during the final three stages of the blue zone’s movement.

The blue zone changes included in the patch can be found below along with the full list of patch notes that’s also found through the official announcement from PUBG Corp.

General Gameplay

Blue zone delay time has been reduced. You’ll be given less time to linger between phases.

The maximum movement speed of the blue zone has been reduced. The blue zone will move more slowly toward the end of the game.

The damage inflicted by 7th, 8th, and 9th blue zones has been increased.

Except for the first blue zone, the probability of creating an extreme safe zone (one far away from the center of the previous circle) has been reduced by 30%.

The final blue zone will narrow down to the center instead of narrowing down to a random spot, and the total wait time including the blue zone inactive time has been reduced. (195 seconds to 90 seconds)

As the end of the match approaches, the safe zone will increasingly favor areas with land over areas with water.

On Erangel specifically, the first safe zone will now be revealed 30 seconds earlier.

On Miramar specifically, players can now see the first safe zone while flying in the airplane. (We may or may not carry this over to the next live update. We want your feedback about this change.)

In-game clothing spawns have been removed from all maps. Other item spawn balance remains the same.

World

The Oasis can now be found in the north, and Alcantara village has been added to the northwest.

We’ve added more roads, off-road paths, and car spawning positions to facilitate easy travel into and out of the area.

Higher-tier loot is now more likely to spawn in specific areas of the north of Miramar.

We’ve optimized the GPU performance of buildings seen from mid-range (all maps).

UI/UX

Improvements to teams

You can now send requests for invitations by clicking the invite button on another player’s career screen.

If you are a team leader, you can now kick your team members. You can also kick any team member using “Team” tab in the friends list, found at the bottom right corner of the screen..



Bug Fixes