New PUBG Update Out for PlayStation 4, Xbox One

There’s a new update for PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds that’s out now to bring several new features to the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions. New items like the Deagle and another vehicle have been on the PC platform for some time now and are finally making their way over to consoles along with many more changes and features. PUBG Corp. has now released the update on both consoles following a maintenance period which took place on July 29th and into the next day.

If you’re a PUBG player on consoles who’s been following along with what the PC players have gotten or perhaps play on that platform yourself, you’ve probably already seen a few of these features that are included in this update. All of them have been previewed on the test servers in the past including the new ping system that’s referred to as a Radio Message in the game and the feature that lets players climb ledges. The pings work similarly to how they do in other battle royale games like Apex Legends, and a rundown of how the Ledge Grab feature works can be found below courtesy of the patch notes.

Ledge Grab

Features Ledge grab allows you to take new paths by climbing up the edge of roofs, fences, and obstacles up to 2.5 meters high, and jump from building to building or container to container. Now that players can move to places they weren’t able to reach before, we look forward to seeing gameplay with new strategies climbing to places your opponent won’t be able to anticipate.

How to use You can activate ledge grab by either jumping or vaulting (A (Xbox) / X (PS4)) and then continue to press A (Xbox) / X (PS4) or by pressing A (Xbox) / X (PS4) at the right timing in midair, heading towards the target location. You can cancel the ledge grab while it is activated and fall to the ground by following the same method of cancelling the vaulting/climbing.



Xbox & PS4 Players: Live server maintenance is complete. The Deagle, BRDM-2, Ledge Grab, Improved Loot Sorting, and more are now available on live servers! Patch notes and important Survivor Pass 3 information: https://t.co/stZ5hLPbU3 pic.twitter.com/X4ZTVx1kav — PUBG Support (@PUBG_Support) July 30, 2019

New details on Survivor Pass 3 are also included in the notes. This pass will end on August 5th, according to the update, and any players who have unclaimed rewards from the pass will have until late August to obtain them.

