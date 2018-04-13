PUBG ‘War’ Now Live, Most Deadly Event Mode Yet

Now that the team behind PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds has added Event Modes, much like Fortnite’s LTMs, players of the chicken-flavored battle royale title have had even more of a reason to squad up and get into the game. Now that the Tequila Sunrise event has come and gone, it’s time for a new experience – one that is infinitely more deadly.

Bluehole recently took to Steam to give players an update as to when they can get in on the action … today! The event is now live and brings with it not only a fresh new challenge, but also implements that beloved respawn feature! Here’s what you need to know before heading in, as per the developers:

Videos by ComicBook.com

War is PUBG’s most deadly Event Mode yet. Join one of three 10-man squads to compete for dominance over a small slice of Erangel. Whenever you die, you’ll reappear in a plane and plummet once again into the mayhem. First team to get 200 points wins. (Click HERE to see the promo video)

Check below for the full details, and let us know what you think!

STARTS: April 12, 7pm PDT / April 13, 4am CEST / April 13, 11AM KST

ENDS: April 15, 7pm PDT / April 16, 4am CEST / April 16, 11AM KST

10-Man Squads on Erangel (All Regions)

NA/EU/AS/SEA/OC: TPP & FPP

KR/JP/SA: TPP

All players are grouped up in teams of 10. Each game will have a max of 30 players (three full teams).

Please note that there can be a team with less than 10 players depend on the matchmaking situation.

Immediately after the plane gets into the air, the safe zone is visible on the map.

The safe zone is extremely small and never closes in or changes location throughout the duration of the game.

Getting kills earns points for your team. The first team to get 200 points wins.

Kill: +3 points DBNO: +1 point Revive: +1 point Team kill / Team DBNO: -5 points

If no team reaches 200 points before the 15-minute time limit, the team with the highest score will be declared the winner (winner).

Every time you’re killed, you’ll respawn in another plane.

All players are guaranteed to spawn with the equipment below:

One random AR or DMR equipped

One random pistol

Level one helmet

Level one vest

One grenade

Additional loot can be found in buildings and in care packages which drop every 90 seconds.