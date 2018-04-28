PUBG’s Miramar Test Extended on Xbox, Ends Soon

If you didn’t get to test PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds’ Miramar map on the Xbox version during the test period, you still have time now that it’s been extended to a later date.

When the Miramar test was first announced for PUBG players on the Xbox One, it was said that there would almost certainly be some issues that players could encounter that players were asked to help with. However, many weren’t able to play often due to larger problems out of their hands that affected the servers for the map. In light of those issues, the PUBG team announced earlier in the week that it intended to extend the duration of the Miramar test on the console version so that players could continue trying out the map and reporting on bugs.

Xbox Test Server Extended: To show our sincere appreciation for the large amount of you currently playing and helping us with this test, we are extending the duration of the test server even further. Times can be found here: https://t.co/xrDcWC2QVn — PUBG Help (@PUBG_help) April 26, 2018

“Thanks to your feedback and active participation, we managed to fix the critical issue found during our first PUBG Xbox test server period,” the update on the PUBG forums said. “To show our sincere appreciation for the large amount of you currently playing and helping us with this test, we are extending the duration of the test server even further.”

The announcement also provided the updated server end times that vary depending on your time zone and can be found below.

PDT

4/25, 5pm through 4/29, 11pm

CEST

4/26, 2am through 4/30, 8am

While the map test is extended, PUBG’s support account on Twitter asked players to continue reporting on the bugs that they encounter while playing on Miramar. Players have much more of an incentive than usual to report these issues now that a bug bounty is being offered that rewards players who encounter and report on issues. Because of that, there’s been a heightened level of player interest in reporting on these bugs, and the PUBG team has been happy to oblige multiple questions about how to offer feedback on these issues.

Hello! You can report bugs on our forum in the thread below! Please make sure that you have read the pinned thread of already known bugs before submitting one. -Shttps://t.co/3Lyfia8cuJ — PUBG Help (@PUBG_help) April 27, 2018

The Miramar test map is a separate entity in the Xbox Store and is free to download, so give the new Xbox map a shot before it’s servers are taken offline after the extension.