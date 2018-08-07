PUBG Hotfix Improves Load Times and Analog Movement

A hotfix for PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is out now on the Xbox One that improves loading times and fine-tunes the new analog movement feature.

The hotfix is one that players would’ve known is coming had they read the weekly community post from August 1 where the PUBG team acknowledged that console players were having some issues loading into the game in a timely manner or even staying in the game at all once loaded. After determining what the issue was that caused the load times to suffer, the team said that a solution was being worked on and would be implemented in a hotfix. That hotfix has now been released in an update that went out early Tuesday morning with a new weekly post explaining what’s changed.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Files have been repackaged to load more efficiently,” the PUBG team said. “Now, the time it takes to load into a game will be quicker. After our previous hotfix, players had reported experiencing a number of issues while trying to load into matches and this hotfix addresses those issues.”

For those who haven’t downloaded the hotfix yet, the post warned that it’ll be a larger one than usual due to the required repackaging of files.

Analog movement was another topic addressed within the post, a relatively new feature that was made available to Xbox One players. Prior to a separate hotfix that added the analog movement feature, Xbox One players were restricted to the same movement options as those on the PC. The feature gave console players more directions to choose from when moving around and tightened up some turns, a difference seen in the video above. There were some problems with it though that prevented players from zigzagging the way that they’d want to, a method of evasion that’s often employed when you’re taking fire. The goal for the problem was to widen the angle movement window to make zigzagging easier, a goal that’s been reached with the new hotfix.

“With the previous hotfix which introduced analog movement, sprinting diagonally using L-stick became much more difficult. To address this, we’ve widened the angle of movement for sprinting diagonally. Now the character will be able to sprint at a wider angle before having their speed reduced. Sudden hard changes in direction will still slow the player down (as it will break your tendons in real life).”

Other topics addressed in the previous post such as desync and sound issues will continue to be worked on, the PUBG team concluded